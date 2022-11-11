Exeter still without Cheick Diabate for visit of Peterborough
Exeter will be without Cheick Diabate for the visit of Peterborough.
Diabate has not yet recovered from the foot injury which kept him out of the FA Cup win at Port Vale last weekend.
But fellow defender Jonathan Grounds will be added to the squad after overcoming a calf injury.
Sam Stubbs remains on the sidelines with a knee injury.
Peterborough will check on the fitness of midfield duo Joe Ward and Kwame Poku.
Ward has been out for three weeks with a knee problem and Poku missed the FA Cup draw against Salford due to an ankle knock.
Benjamin Mensah is close to returning having resumed training after a hamstring injury.
Harvey Cartwright and Oliver Norburn are still on the injured list.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox