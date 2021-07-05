Exeter swoop for MK Dons striker Sam Nombe
Exeter have signed striker Sam Nombe from MK Dons for an undisclosed fee.
The 22-year-old has joined the Sky Bet League Two club on a three-year contract.
Grecians manager Matt Taylor told his club’s website: “Sam is our first big signing of this recruitment window and one we’ve worked really hard on the last few weeks when we heard he was available.
“Anyone that has seen him play will know there is a raw talent there and we’ve got to add certain aspects and layers to his game to help him move towards the finished article.”
Nombe came through the academy system at Stadium MK and scored twice in 31 league outings for the Dons’ senior side.
He was restricted to just 11 Championship appearances during a loan spell with Luton last season, having had temporary spells with non-league clubs Oxford City and Maidenhead United earlier in his career.