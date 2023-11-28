Exeter’s character cheers Gary Caldwell despite their wait for a win continuing

Exeter manager Gary Caldwell praised the character of his players as they responded to Saturday’s 7-0 mauling at Bolton with a point in a goalless draw with Shrewsbury.

In a Sky Bet League One game that lacked quality, Exeter dominated possession, but lacked a killer touch as their winless run stretched to 10 games.

They have only scored two goals in that poor run, which has led to some fans to call for Caldwell’s dismissal.

However, the 41-year-old Scot said: “The performance was there in terms of character, in terms of fight and showing they care about this football club, 100 per cent.

“The quality can be better but I think, after the performance in the second half and the result on Saturday, I have seen a reaction.

“I would like to have seen more and seen more quality, but we have to understand where the players are psychologically at the moment, after the run that we’ve been on and what happened on Saturday and I thought a lot of them came out with a lot of credit tonight.

“We created half-chances without really looking like scoring but I thought it was an improvement and it gives us something we can build on.

“I don’t think it’s a lack of quality, it’s a lack of belief. I think the quality is there and it was there early in the season, it is a lack of belief.

“Football is a difficult game and when you go through difficult periods, it is hard to go out and show your best, so we have to keep supporting them, keep getting behind them and when those opportunities go in and the belief comes back, then we know how good these players can be.”

Shrewsbury boss Matt Taylor was pleased with what his side got from the game and said: “It was a hard-earned point.

“We have got a lot of injuries and everything that can go against us is going against us but we battled and harried and I can’t have any complaints.

“I have said to the players I will go with that every week. That is the minimum requirement.

“I am very happy with a clean sheet, the last away game we lost 4-0 and I thought we should have won the game as we had the better chances.

“I am really pleased with the result, we would have liked three points but the players are out on their feet. We don’t have a huge reserve of players at the moment, they keep giving effort and showing determination.

“The way our players battled for the shirt, for the club and for each other I am exceptionally happy with and you saw the appreciation from the supporters who have travelled a long way on a Tuesday night.”