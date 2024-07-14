FA chief thanks England boss Gareth Southgate for ‘huge commitment’

Football Association chief Mark Bullingham praised the “huge commitment” of Gareth Southgate and his England side after their Euro 2024 final defeat.

England lost 2-1 to Spain in Berlin on Sunday night, their second successive European Championships final defeat.

Mikel Oyarzabal’s late winner was enough to see Spain over the line after substitute Cole Palmer cancelled out Nico Williams’ opener.

It remains to be seen if Southgate will stay at the helm moving forward with the 53-year-old refusing to be drawn on the subject in his post-match media duties.

Bullingham, who will be tasked with finding a successor should Southgate depart, admitted everyone at the FA was “hurting” as a result of the defeat at the Olympiastadion.

“We came to Germany to win the tournament, and we didn’t want it to end this way,” the FA chief executive said.

“We are all hurting tonight, but we should be incredibly proud. I would like to thank Gareth, Steve (Holland, assistant manager), all of the players and the support team for their huge commitment and hard work to try to win the trophy for the country.

“They will be more disappointed than anyone to fall just short.”

Our ambition to win major tournaments is stronger than ever

While England’s 58-year wait for a major men’s trophy continues, Bullingham added that he drive to continue to win silverware – such as the women’s team delivered in winning Euro 2022.

“This is our fourth major tournament final in four years for the Three Lions and the Lionesses, and our ambition to win major tournaments is stronger than ever,” he said.

“Our wonderful fans have supported us with pride and passion here in Germany and back at home.

“Everyone involved with England wants to make the country proud, and we really appreciate their support.”