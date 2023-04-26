26 April 2023

FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United to kick off at 3pm

By NewsChain Sport
26 April 2023

The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United on June 3 will kick off at 3pm, the PA news agency understands.

It will be the first time since 2011 that the showpiece match has kicked off in its traditional time slot.

The Metropolitan Police had advised the Football Association that it deemed the fixture high-risk and was not prepared to sanction a kick-off time any later than 4.45pm.

It is expected that the FA will confirm the kick-off time later on Wednesday afternoon.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Tabloids tried to ruin every relationship I ever had, Prince Harry court papers reveal

world news

Police say FA Cup final between Manchester rivals to start no later than 4.45pm

football

A look back at the Queen’s coronation as Charles and Camilla prepare for historic day

news