FA Cup hero Amad Diallo prepared to play the waiting game with Manchester United

Manchester United’s FA Cup hero Amad Diallo is prepared to be patient in order to get his chance at the club.

The 21-year-old, in only his fourth appearance of the season, came off the bench to score a dramatic winner deep into stoppage time at the end of extra time to make it 4-3 against Liverpool.

Amad spent last season on loan at Sunderland in the Championship, having previously had six months at Rangers. He has only made a total of 13 United appearances with his last start coming at the end of May 2021, following his move from Atalanta.

But he is prepared to be patient as he waits for more chances at first-team level.

“It was important for me to go on loan to get more confidence and experience, so now I am at Manchester United,” said Amad, who was sent off for a second bookable offence after removing his shirt in celebration.

“I am very happy to stay here and every game for me is like a Champions League final. To score the final goal is so important for me.

“I believe in myself. I train hard every day and waited for my chance. The manager believes in me.

“I am on the bench but every time I am ready to come in and fight for the team. If I score for the team, then I am very happy.”

“I wait for my chance and whether I start or I am on the bench it is important for me to be ready every time.”

I wait for my chance and whether I start or I am on the bench it is important for me to be ready every time

The goal was only Amad’s second in United colours, his first coming in a Europa League draw with AC Milan two years ago.

And the joy of scoring the winner against his team’s arch-rivals meant the Ivory Coast international was unable to rein in his celebrations in front of the Stretford End, resulting in his sending-off.

“I forgot the first yellow – but it was important we won, so I am very happy,” he added.

“It was an unbelievable day for me. I want to celebrate this moment with my family and the fans, who supported us all game.

“It is very special for me because it was my dream to play for Manchester United. I was in Sunderland last season and I came here to wait for my chance.

“To score my second goal for Manchester United was very important for me.”