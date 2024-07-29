FA fined over Wembley pitch invasions at Champions League final
The Football Association has been fined over the pitch invasions which marred the start of last season’s Champions League final at Wembley.
The showpiece match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund on June 1 had to be halted after one minute of play as three separate individuals made it onto the pitch.
One of the pitch invaders managed to initially evade security and almost made it back in among the fans before being caught.
UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) confirmed on Monday that the FA had been fined 15,000 euros (around £12,600) for “insufficient protection of the playing area against intruders”.
Dortmund were fined 70,000 euros (£59,000) for the lighting of fireworks, the throwing of objects and crowd disturbances while Real, who won the match 2-0, were fined 5,000 euros (£4,200) for violating the basic rules of decent conduct.
Meanwhile, the Turkish football federation has been fined 20,000 euros (£16,800) after some of the country’s supporters performed the nationalist wolf salute during their Euro 2024 quarter-final against the Netherlands.
