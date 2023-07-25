FA pledges to discuss proposed FA Cup changes with fans groups

Football Association bosses have pledged to keep fans informed of any future changes that may be made to the FA Cup.

The PA news agency understands four supporters’ representatives met with members of the FA’s senior leadership on Tuesday afternoon, following reports that an agreement with the Premier League over the sale of overseas FA Cup rights could lead to major changes to the knockout competition including the scrapping of replays, the removal of the FA Cup final’s exclusive slot at the end of the season, and making it a midweek competition.

Fans were told the overseas rights sale was separate to discussions around calendar, which are happening as part of the ‘New Deal For Football’ talks which also include financial distribution between the Premier League, the FA and the EFL, plus cost controls.

The FA representatives present assured fans they value the FA Cup and are determined to do everything they can to protect it, and pledged to discuss the detail of any possible changes once a firm proposal is available to share.

Changes of some sort in both domestic knockout competitions seem inevitable due to an expansion of UEFA’s club competitions from 2024-25 and also the introduction of a new 32-team Club World Cup by FIFA from 2025, plus an extended World Cup from 2026 which impacts upon when players can take their off-season breaks.

However, the FA told fans these considerations have been conflated with the separate process of selling overseas FA Cup rights.

The Infront Sports and Media agency has instructed lawyers over the FA’s handling of the initial tender process for a portion of the international rights.

Infront had been given preferred bidder status for a portion of the overseas rights by the FA in early May in the original process, before the FA paused that process to assess what an Infront statement described as a “third party offer”.

The FA opened a new, longer-term tender which ran from July 4 to 17. Infront is understood not to have made an offer in the new process.

The FA has so far not commented on the tender for its overseas FA Cup rights.