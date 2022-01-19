FA probes allegations of suspicious betting on Arsenal player receiving yellow card
The Football Association is probing a yellow card shown to an Arsenal player during a Premier League match this season following allegations of suspicious betting patterns.
The Athletic reported that bookmakers raised concerns with the FA after an unusual amount of money was placed on a Gunners player being cautioned during a match.
An FA statement said: “The FA is aware of the matter in question and is looking into it.”
It is understood that although the governing body is looking into the matter, it is not a formal investigation at this time.
Arsenal have declined to comment on the matter.
Meanwhile Mikel Arteta awaits to see which of his players are fit to face Liverpool in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Thursday, after successfully appealing to get the north London derby against Spurs postponed last weekend.
