28 August 2024

Fabio Vieira departs Arsenal on loan

By NewsChain Sport
28 August 2024

Fabio Vieira has left Arsenal for a season-long loan stint with Porto.

Vieira joined the Gunners from the Portuguese side ahead of the 2022-23 season but made just five starts in the Premier League.

After not being named in either matchday squad for Mikel Arteta’s side so far this season, he has rejoined his former club.

The 24-year-old made 49 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal, scoring three goals.

Vieira’s departure may not be the only one from the club before Friday’s transfer deadline day.

According to reports, a deal has been agreed for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to join newly promoted Southampton on a permanent transfer, while forward Eddie Nketiah has been strongly linked with Crystal Palace.

