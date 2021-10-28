Failed Rochdale investor Andy Curran charged over comments made in EFL meeting
Andy Curran has been charged by the Football Association over alleged homophobic comments made in a meeting relating to his company’s attempted takeover of Rochdale
Dale Supporters Trust reported what they termed “homophobic, offensive and aggressive comments” made towards the club to the EFL in August.
On Thursday the FA said in a statement: “Andrew Curran has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.
“It is alleged that he used improper and/or abusive and/or insulting language, which is contrary to FA Rule E3.1, during a meeting in relation to Rochdale FC.
“It is further alleged that the language constitutes an “aggravated breach”, as defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to sexual orientation.
“Andrew Curran has until Monday 8 November 2021 to provide a response.”
Curran and Darrel Rose, through Morton House MGT, aborted their takeover bid in August after the EFL opened “disciplinary investigations in respect to the acquisition of shares” in the club.
