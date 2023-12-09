Falkirk beat Kelty Hearts to join Hamilton at top of League One

Ross MacIver headed Falkirk level on points with cinch League One leaders Hamilton courtesy of a 2-1 home victory over Kelty Hearts.

Aidan Nesbitt had put the hosts ahead four minutes before the break, but Alfie Bavidge levelled after the restart to set up a tense conclusion during which MacIver struck 13 minutes from time to win it.

Hamilton, who have played a game more than their closest rivals, remain top despite drawing 0-0 at Alloa.

Dario Zanatta and Kyle MacDonald both hit the bar for the visitors while Alloa’s Cameron O’Donnell was denied by a post, but the deadlock remained unbroken.

Rumarn Burrell’s hat-trick handed 10-man Cove Rangers a 3-1 victory at struggling Annan.

Burrell’s first-half double either side of Michael Garrity’s equaliser had given the visitors a 2-1 advantage at the break despite Mitch Megginson’s penalty miss, and after team-mate Josh Kerr had been dismissed, the striker completed his treble with 13 minutes remaining.

Robert Thomson and Jack Leitch struck before the break to cancel out Robbie Mahon’s opener as Stirling came from behind to win 3-1 at bottom-of-the-table Edinburgh City with substitute Josh Cooper’s second-half free-kick completing the scoring.

Lee Connelly and Alex Ferguson both claimed first-half doubles to help Queen of the South ease themselves away from trouble with a 4-1 victory at Montrose with substitute Craig Brown’s stoppage time free-kick providing scant consolation for the hosts.

In League Two, James Berry came off the bench to ensure Stenhousemuir remain at the top of the table after a 1-0 win at Dumbarton.

Berry’s 87th-minute goal was enough to see off the side which started the day in third place and leave the Warriors five points clear of the chasing pack.

Joe McKee’s late equaliser means Peterhead remain second following a 1-1 draw at Bonnyrigg Rose.

Kerr Young’s 22nd-minute header handed the home side an early advantage, but McKee’s 60th-minute free-kick ensured the visitors left with a point.

Blair Henderson fired the Spartans to a 1-0 home win over Forfar which cemented them in fourth place.

At the other end of the table, Clyde were denied a priceless victory by substitute James Dolan as they drew 2-2 with Stranraer.

Martin Rennie had got the basement boys off to a flying start, and after Craig Ross had levelled, Liam Scullion restored their advantage only for Dolan to intervene.

Elsewhere, Brogan Walls scored either side of half-time as East Fife cruised to a 4-0 home victory over lowly Elgin City.

First-half goals from Walls and Nathan Austin put the home side in the ascendancy, and Walls doubled his tally before Scott Shepherd cemented the points at the death.