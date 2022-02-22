22 February 2022

Falkirk held by Peterhead

By NewsChain Sport
22 February 2022

Falkirk missed the chance to close on the top four in cinch League One after being held to a 1-1 draw by strugglers Peterhead.

Ryan Duncan gave the visitors an early lead in the ninth minute when he slotted in a rebound following a counter-attack.

The Bairns, beaten 2-0 at leaders Cove Rangers last time out, finally hauled themselves level when Anton Dowds headed in from a corner four minutes before half-time and Leigh Griffiths then dragged an effort just wide after the hour mark.

Falkirk goalkeeper Robbie Mutch made an important save late on after Grant Savoury went through, to leave Martin Rennie’s side three points behind Queen’s Park – but having played a match more.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Queen cancels planned virtual engagements as she continues to suffer from Covid symptoms

world news

War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine

world news

Boris Johnson says Vladimir Putin is ‘bent on full-scale invasion’ of Ukraine having ‘torn up international law’

world news