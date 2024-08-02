02 August 2024

Falkirk start life in Championship with victory over Queen’s Park

By NewsChain Sport
02 August 2024

Newly-promoted Falkirk claimed a 2-1 victory over Queen’s Park in the opening match of the William Hill Championship season.

Hosts Falkirk, last term’s League One champions, went ahead after 33 minutes courtesy of Calvin Miller’s strike, the winger tucking his effort past the goalkeeper from a tight angle.

Queen’s Park responded a minute after half-time through Dom Thomas, but Falkirk hit back just two minutes later as Sean Mackie finished from six yards to clinch the win.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Adam Peaty not swimming in mixed 4×100 metres medley relay heats

sport

‘Several casualties’ after helicopter crashes into building in Ireland

news

Police issue warning after ‘incorrect’ name for Southport stabbing suspect posted online

news