Fashion Sakala and Kyogo Furuhashi show their worth – 5 things we learned

Rangers’ 6-1 win over Motherwell at Fir Park took the champions four points clear of Celtic at the top of the cinch Premiership.

Here, the PA news agency looks at another compelling weekend of football in Scotland.

Fashion Sakala comes to life

The Zambia international has been something of a bit-part player for Rangers since signing from Belgian side Oostende in the summer. Prior to the trip to Fir Park the former Spartak Moscow player had scored just once in 13 appearances for the Light Blues – against Motherwell at Ibrox – and made four starts. His hat-trick against the Steelmen was enjoyed by boss Steven Gerrard, his management team and the travelling support who will now look for him to kick on.

Celtic need to start Kyogo Furuhashi

Kyogo Furuhashi, left, came off the bench to win a penalty (Robert Perry/PA) (PA Wire)

The Hoops have won every domestic game that the Japan forward has started other than a 1-0 defeat by Rangers, after which Ange Postecoglou admitted he should have played him through the middle rather than wide left. They only won two out of five games when he was injured and resting the forward for Giorgos Giakoumakis failed to pay off against Livingston. Livi boss David Martindale admitted before the game he was pleased to see Furuhashi on the bench. The livewire striker came on for the final half-hour and won a penalty but Giakoumakis failed to convert. Until the Greek striker finds his feet, Furuhashi looks a certain starter.

The league is getting harder to predict

Dundee inflicted only St Mirren’s fourth defeat days after losing 5-0 at home to bottom club Ross County. St Johnstone overcame some injury problems to consign Dundee United to a first league defeat in eight games. Aberdeen have gone from losing five in a row to taking seven points from three games against Hibernian, leaders Rangers and now previously unbeaten Hearts. Just as Celtic looked set to record a sixth consecutive win and go top, they toiled at home.

Covid is still an issue for the fixture list

Hibernian saw their game against Ross County postponed after two players tested positive on the morning of the game. With the squad having travelled north on two coaches, too many players were deemed close contacts for Hibs to be able to assemble a team. They could be back at near full strength for next Saturday’s game against Livingston if the outbreak is restricted to the two players but it will be an anxious few days at Easter Road.

Brown and Halliday needle continues

The pair had some memorable tussles when playing in Glasgow, most notably when Halliday was sent off at Celtic Park after taking offence at Brown winding up his fellow Rangers fans. After Halliday was sent off for a late tackle on Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson during Hearts’ 2-1 defeat at Pittodrie, Brown was straight across to manhandle his old foe. Halliday reacted in predictable fashion before the midfielders were separated and Brown was left smiling as his rival walked to his early shower.