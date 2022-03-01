01 March 2022

Fast-starting Queen’s Park earn win over Peterhead

By NewsChain Sport
01 March 2022

Queen’s Park consolidated their place in the top four with a 2-1 home win over cinch Scottish League One strugglers Peterhead at Firhill.

The Spiders – without a league victory in three games – were ahead after just 49 seconds when Bob McHugh was played into the area and took the ball around the goalkeeper before slotting into the net.

McHugh then saw a header hit the top of the crossbar following a free-kick and Connor Smith’s shot struck the base of the post before on-loan Celtic midfielder Luca Connell had an effort ruled out for handball.

Queen’s Park struck again inside a minute after the restart when Jack Thomson doubled the lead, with Connell seeing another effort disallowed for offside and Russell McLean scoring a late consolation for the visitors.

