24 February 2024

FC Halifax close in on play-off places with victory against Dagenham

By NewsChain Sport
24 February 2024

Andrew Oluwabori’s second-half goal was enough to earn FC Halifax a 1-0 win at Dagenham and Redbridge and saw the Shaymen edge closer to the National League play-off places.

The deciding goal came in the 56th minute as Oluwabori was able to take a couple of touches before hitting a fine strike into the top corner.

It came after a first half of few chances, but did at least spark Dagenham into life.

They went close to a late equaliser but Tom Eastman’s header came back off a post before goalkeeper Sam Johnson denied him on the rebound.

