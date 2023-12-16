16 December 2023

FC Halifax close in on play-off places with victory at Gateshead

By NewsChain Sport
16 December 2023

Goals in each half from Kane Thompson-Sommers and Millenic Alli earned FC Halifax a 2-0 win at Gateshead and moved them a point behind their opponents.

The away side opened the scoring 10 minutes before the break when Thompson-Sommers fired in a superb curling effort.

Gateshead almost found an instant equaliser but Regan Booty’s first-time effort from inside the box was blocked on the line.

Halifax sealed all three points with 20 minutes to go as Alli collected the ball on the halfway line and danced his way into the area before slotting into the bottom-right corner.

