Femi Ilesanmi effort enough as Boreham Wood edge 10-man Halifax

By NewsChain Sport
17:22pm, Sat 08 May 2021
Femi Ilesanmi’s first goal of the season saw Boreham Wood claim a narrow 1-0 National League victory over play-off hopefuls Halifax

The defender broke the stalemate after 67 minutes with an eye-catching finish across goalkeeper Sam Johnson.

The Shaymen saw their hopes of fightback suffer a major blow when Danny Williams was dismissed for a second caution and they were unable to find an equaliser.

The result leaves Halifax in fifth, with Wrexham and Notts County in close pursuit.

