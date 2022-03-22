22 March 2022

Festy Ebosele to swap Derby for Udinese

By NewsChain Sport
22 March 2022

Derby winger Festy Ebosele will join Udinese this summer, the Italian club have announced.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has agreed a five-year contract to move to Serie A.

Ebosele has become a first-team regular at Pride Park as Wayne Rooney’s Rams battle to avoid relegation from the Sky Bet Championship.

The 19-year-old – a former Bray Wanderers youth player – has made 30 league appearances for County this season, scoring twice.

He made his senior debut in January 2021, coming on as a second-half substitute when a makeshift Derby team suffered a 2-0 FA Cup third-round loss at non-league Chorley.

The struggling Rams sit bottom of the second tier following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Coventry, eight points adrift of safety with seven games remaining.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

17-month-old girl dies after being mauled by dog that had only been with family for a week

news

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘does not owe us gratitude’, says Jeremy Hunt, ‘we owe her an explanation’

world news

Refugees fleeing Mariupol tell of street battles and bodies lying in the street

world news