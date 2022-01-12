12 January 2022

Filip Benkovic leaves Leicester after club terminate contract

By NewsChain Sport
12 January 2022

Leicester have announced defender Filip Benkovic has left the club, with the remainder of his contract being terminated by mutual agreement.

The 24-year-old Croatian departs the Foxes having made only two senior appearances since joining from Dinamo Zagreb in August 2018 on a five-year deal.

He spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Celtic and went on to have further loan spells at Bristol City, Cardiff and Belgian side OH Leuven.

Benkovic made his Leicester debut as a substitute in a 4-0 Carabao Cup success over Fleetwood shortly after joining the club, and also started their 2-0 FA Cup third-round win over Wigan in January 2020.

