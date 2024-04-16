16 April 2024

Findlay Marshall gives relegated Citizens victory over Montrose

By NewsChain Sport
16 April 2024

Edinburgh City ended their seven-match losing streak in cinch League One by dispatching Montrose 1-0 at Meadowbank Stadium.

The Citizens’ dire season produced a rare highlight when they notched only their third victory of the campaign and their first since November.

Seventeen-year-old midfielder Findlay Marshall, on loan from Aberdeen, was the hero of the evening with a 61st minute strike.

Aidan Quinn went close for Montrose with a 73rd minute header but relegated City held out for the three points.

