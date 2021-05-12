First-team coach Jack Mesure departs Bristol Rovers in staff shake-up
First-team coach Jack Mesure is among of a number of departures on Bristol Rovers’ staff.
Mesure was appointed assistant to Ben Garner last summer before taking up a new role when Joey Barton took the reins earlier this year.
But Mesure, plus goalkeeping coach David Coles, development squad manager Lee Mansell, head of medical services Miles Warren and head of sports science Alun Andrews have all left their respective roles at the club.
With Rovers facing up to life in Sky Bet League Two next season following their relegation, chief executive officer Martyn Starnes said: “We would like to thank all the departing members of the first-team staff for their service.
“It has been a tough and challenging season, amplified by the impact of COVID and the results on the pitch. These changes have been made as we look to accelerate plans for next season.
“We wish Jack, David, Lee, Miles and Alun the very best in their future endeavours.”