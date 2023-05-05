Fit-again Ianis Hagi hoping to get back up to speed before Rangers’ season ends

Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi hopes to use the end of the season to complete his long journey to full fitness.

The 24-year-old Romania international made his return from a year-long knee injury in January when he came on as a substitute in the 2-0 cinch Premiership win over St Johnstone at Ibrox.

Hagi has made one start – against Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup – and six substitute appearances in total under boss Michael Beale and ahead of Sunday’s league visit of Aberdeen, he opened up on his fitness tribulations.

He said: “ACL injuries are honestly no joke. It is really hard.

“You go through so many emotions, and once you’re back, most players are at their peaks in the season. I’ve basically started from zero and it’s the beginning of my pre-season.

“There’s not much time for training because at this football club you play every three or four days, and you need to deliver when you’re on the pitch.

“It’s a really tricky one where you need to fight through it and find minutes now and then.

“I’ve been in constant communication with the manager, see what is best for me and at the same time you want to win.

“I’ve been trying to push myself to the limits, to where I want to be.

“I’ve been building up my minutes, but it feels like I’m enjoying my football more and more. It’s unfortunate because the season finishes really quickly, but with these last five games, and the two with the national team, hopefully I can make the most of it.”