Five areas for Watford to work on as they return to the Premier League

Watford have secured automatic promotion to the top flight after just one season back in the second tier.

Manger Xisco Munoz, drafted in midway through the season to take over from Vladimir Ivic, has achieved his first mission but must now find a way to make the return a permanent one.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some key areas for the club as they bid for top-flight safety next season.

Tactical awareness

Watford manager Xisco Munoz has brought with him an attacking style of football (PA Wire)

With the arrival of Munoz, Watford have started playing a more attacking style, lots of which runs through Ismaila Sarr. Such an attitude will be useful in the top flight, in an era where attacking confidence now appears to be preferable to parking the bus and holding out for as long as possible. Will Watford be brave enough to adopt the approach of Sheffield United last season and Leeds this?

Attacking prowess

Troy Deeny and Andre Gray have just 11 league goals between them this season (PA Archive)

In Sarr, Watford have one of the stand-out performers in the Championship and a lot will be expected of him next season. However, the Hornets will clearly need more than his goals. Joao Pedro has nine, but Troy Deeney and Andre Gray have just 11 between them and Watford will need to eek more out of their attacking options or look for an extra one.

Plenty of experience or an ageing squad?

A number of key Watford players are now over 30 and drawing to end of their careers (PA Archive)

In addition to a lack of attacking options, some important members of the Watford squad are north of 30. Key figures such as Deeney and Tom Cleverley are 32 and 31 respectively, while Ben Foster is now 38 and has shared the gloves at times this season with Daniel Bachmann who has no Premier League experience. Craig Cathcart, who played 34 times in the Hornets’ relegation year is also 32 and the club will need to decide on what blend of youth and experience they want.

Transfer window

Watford manager Xisco Munoz will be looking to add to his squad over the summer (PA Wire)

With automatic promotion assured, Munoz will have the benefit of not having to go through the play-offs and therefore a full summer to make additions to his squad. He could choose to enter the loan market as Fulham did this season with varying degrees of success, to avoid large transfer fees, or have a look at the clubs poised to go down.

Manager longevity

Xisco Munoz will be hoping his time in charge lasts longer than his predecessors, including Nigel Pearson (PA Wire)

One of Watford’s biggest barriers during their last season in the Premier League, and indeed overall for some years, has been the lack of continuity at the helm. The club had four managers during their last top-flight season, having kicked off the campaign with Javi Gracia. The Spaniard was then replaced by the returning Quique Sanchez Flores, who only himself lasted until December. Nigel Pearson then took over and, with Watford three points above the drop zone he was then sacked with interim manager Hayden Mullins overseeing the final two defeats. If Munoz can escape the sack and have a chance to build something, it could aid Watford’s chances.