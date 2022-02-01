Five-goal Rotherham should have scored more against Doncaster – Paul Warne

Paul Warne felt League One leaders Rotherham deserved to win by a wider margin against struggling neighbours Doncaster after they eased to a 5-0 victory on Tuesday night.

Mickel Miller, Ben Wiles, Chiedozie Ogbene and Jamie Lindsay, plus a Dan Barlaser penalty saw the bottom side well beaten.

Warne felt there was potential for an upset with Doncaster having improved in recent weeks and was delighted with the dominant nature of his side’s performance.

“I was anxious that we were coming into this game as big favourites and I knew Doncaster’s players would be up for it so it was a banana skin waiting to happen,” he said.

“It was just about applying our game plan, which we did. We got the ball wide and could have scored from crosses.

“I normally say the opposite but I don’t think the scoreline flattered us. We could have had more.

“I thought we played really well and in fairness to Donny, anyone who plays their absolute best football is hard to stop and there wasn’t many bad performances in our side on the night.

“As nights go, keeping a clean sheet away from home – which we’ve been good at this season – and scoring goals is good news.”

Warne praised Republic of Ireland international Ogbene for carrying work from the training ground into games with his wonderful finish.

He said: “With Chieo we’ve been working on getting him to cut in and get shots away. When he is like that he is hard to stop.”

Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey took responsibility for some of side’s failing on the night after admitting he got his selection wrong.

But he was also critical of his players for poor application in the game.

“I start with myself and probably some poor decisions with selection,” he said.

“We tried to match up a Rotherham team that are superb at the system they play. They’ve got physicality all over the pitch, fit players and it’s difficult to match that quality and intensity.

“I’ll own that one and take it on the chin.

“But then whoever is out there, whatever shape you play, as individuals you should know the basics of football.

“You can’t gift them two early goals like that.

“They grind through things and punish you. The lads’ heads went down a lot at that stage.

“I’ve learned a lot from this one and some of the players will learn things as well.

“You cannot hide in your shell. You have to stand up and be brave and I think too many of them shirked it.”