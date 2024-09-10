10 September 2024

Five in three for Kairo Mitchell as Rochdale beat Maidenhead

By NewsChain Sport
Kairo Mitchell took his goal tally to five in the last three games with a brace as Rochdale beat Maidenhead 3-1 in the Vanarama National League on Tuesday.

Mitchell netted either side of the break after Ryan East had put Dale on course for their fourth successive win with an 18th-minute opener at the Crown Oil Arena.

Joseph Ajose pulled one back for Maidenhead on 61 minutes after team-mate James Golding had earlier seen an effort tipped onto the post by David Robson.

Rochdale also hit the woodwork in the second half through Connor McBride.

