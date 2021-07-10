Five of the best strikes from a goal-laden European Championship

A total of 140 goals have been scored in the 50 matches played so far at Euro 2020

Ahead of Sunday’s final between England and Italy at Wembley, the PA news agency takes a look back over some of the tournament’s best strikes.

Patrik Schick

v Scotland (Group D)

Czech Republic striker Schick laid down an early contender for goal of the tournament with an audacious long-range strike in the 2-0 Group D win over Scotland at Hampden.Schick headed the Czechs in front three minutes before the interval and soon left the Tartan Army stunned again following the restart when he clipped home a sensational effort from just over the halfway line which dropped in over backtracking goalkeeper David Marshall.

Kevin De Bruyne

v Denmark (Group B)

While there have been plenty of impressive long-range strikes throughout Euro 2020, Manchester City playmaker De Bruyne capped off a flowing team move when he scored in the group win over Denmark.Kasper Hjulmand’s squad – returning to action just five days after midfielder Christian Eriksen had suffered a cardiac arrest on the same Parken Stadium pitch – took an early lead through Yussuf Poulsen.With the Red Devils struggling for inspiration, Roberto Martinez sent on De Bruyne as a half-time substitute – and the City midfielder soon had a hand in Belgium’s equaliser with some quick footwork picking out Thorgan Hazard across a crowded six-yard box.Then with 20 minutes left, De Bruyne dispatched a low finish to complete another slick one-touch passing move across the edge of the Denmark box as Belgium secured a place in the last 16.

Andreas Christensen

v Russia (Group B)

After suffering successive defeats, it looked like Denmark would not progress when they hosted Russia in their final group match.However, on another emotional evening in Copenhagen, the Danes swept to an emotional 4-1 victory which put them through in second place ahead of Finland on goal difference.Chelsea defender Christensen crashed in Denmark’s third with a first-time effort from 25 yards in the 79th minute after Russia keeper Matvei Safonov had saved Martin Braithwaite’s glancing header and then denied Kasper Dolberg from the follow-up.

Federico Chiesa

v Spain (semi-final)

Juventus winger Chiesa stung Spain with a superb strike following a swift break to put the Azzurri ahead in their semi-final at Wembley.After soaking up plenty of pressure, Italy produced a devastating counter attack on the hour.Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma collected a cross and after a quick roll out down the left flank, 12 seconds later the ball was in the back of the net.Lorenzo Insigne looked to set Ciro Immobile clear, but Aymeric Laporte made a fine saving tackle only for the loose ball to fall to Chiesa – who cut back inside onto his right foot and clipped a lovely finish over Unai Simon into the top corner.Spain equalised through Alvaro Morata to take the match to extra-time, but it was Italy who prevailed on a penalty shoot-out to reach the final.

Mikkel Damsgaard

v England (semi-final)

Denmark wideman Damsgaard had silenced Wembley with a brilliant 25-yard free-kick after half-an-hour of the semi-final against hosts England.Sampdoria winger Damsgaard fired a superb dead-ball strike up over the wall and past Jordan Pickford – the first goal the Three Lions goalkeeper had conceded in the tournament.Cheered on by an expectant crowd, England rallied, equalising through an own goal from Simon Kjaer before captain Harry Kane secured a 2-1 victory in extra-time when he tucked in a rebound after his penalty had been saved by Kasper Schmeichel.