05 March 2022

Five-star Cove Rangers stay clear at League One summit with Peterhead win

By NewsChain Sport
05 March 2022

Cove Rangers remain five points clear at the top of Scottish League One after a 5-2 win over Peterhead.

Rory McAllister fired the home side in front from the penalty spot after just eight minutes and Mitch Megginson made it 2-0 just two minutes later before Hamish Ritchie reduced the deficit on the quarter-hour mark in a breathless start to the contest.

Megginson grabbed his second goal of the game to restore Cove’s cushion and a brace from Harry Milne made the game safe before Russell McLean’s late consolation.

Airdrie kept up their pursuit of the leaders with a 2-0 win at Alloa thanks to a brace from Callum Smith, a win which leaves them six points clear of third-placed Montrose.

Montrose, who had Aidan Quinn sent off for a bad foul 20 minutes from time, were surprisingly held to a 0-0 draw at home to bottom side East Fife.

Queen’s Park are six points behind Montrose in fourth following a 3-0 win at Dumbarton, Luca Connell registering a brace and Louis Longridge also getting on the scoresheet.

Lewis Jamieson scored a last-minute equaliser as Clyde drew 1-1 at home to Falkirk, the visitors having taken a 27th-minute lead through Paul Watson.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Putin warns of consequences if third parties create no-fly zone over Ukraine

world news

Europe’s biggest nuclear plant in Ukraine set ablaze by Russian strike and now under Putin’s control

world news

BBC ‘blocked in Russia’ as Kremlin seeks to control Western news outlets

world news