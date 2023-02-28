28 February 2023

Five-star Halifax end winless run with emphatic victory over Wealdstone

By NewsChain Sport
28 February 2023

Halifax ended a run of five games without a victory with an emphatic 5-0 win over Wealdstone.

The West Yorkshire side took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Jamie Stott got on the end of a cross and nodded in to make it 1-0.

Halifax doubled their advantage in the 49th minute through Stott’s second of the night from inside the area.

Town had an unassailable three-goal lead just one minute later through Jamie Cooke’s close-range finish.

Halifax had the chance to make it four from the penalty spot but Millenic Alli struck a post from 12 yards.

Alli made amends in stoppage time to get Town’s fourth of the night and Tylor Golden made it five two minutes later to round off a perfect night for Halifax.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

More than 60 dead after migrant shipwreck off southern Italy

world news

Matt Hancock sets up TV company after reality show appearances

news

Princess of Wales cheers England to victory during Six Nations match

news