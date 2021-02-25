Fleetwood and Charlton both fined by FA for failing to control their players
11:47am, Thu 25 Feb 2021
Fleetwood and Charlton have each been fined £2,500 after admitting a charge of failing to control their players following an incident in their Sky Bet League One clash last weekend.
The incident occurred during the final quarter of the 1-1 draw at Highbury Stadium and saw two players from each side receive yellow cards.
A tweet from the FA Spokesperson account read: “Fleetwood and Charlton have both been fined £2,500 after admitting a charge for a breach of FA Rule E20 and accepting the standard penalty.
“Both clubs failed to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 78th minute of their League One game on Saturday.”