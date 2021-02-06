Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson looks to positives after draw with Bristol Rovers

Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson was reflective after his first game at the helm following a 0-0 home draw with Bristol Rovers.

Rovers were good value for a draw at Fleetwood in what was Grayson’s first game in charge of the Fylde coast club.

Clear-cut opportunities were scarce during a disappointing opening 45 minutes at the Highbury Stadium.

Fleetwood bossed the opening 20 minutes and skipper Paddy Madden threatened, while at the other end Rovers went close through James Daly and Sam Nicholson.

Nicholson came closest to nicking victory in the second period as his late effort hit the side-netting.

Fleetwood are now nine league games without a win but Grayson tried to remain positive.

“That was always going to be a very difficult game,” said Grayson.

“I said to the players at half-time that if we weren’t going to get ourselves in a position to win it, then just don’t get beat.

“When you’re playing against a team who have just been beat 6-1, it can go one way or the other.

“The difference in this game was that we didn’t quite get the breaks during the opening 15 minutes when we had all the possession.

“We knew we wanted to try and test Bristol’s frailties and we did that early on.

“We were a bit nervous in possession at times after that and I know the group are capable of much better, but confidence levels do get affected when you don’t win games and score goals.

“We appreciate that now we’re here, and clean sheets always give you a base to work from.

“The lads put their bodies on the line, they defended well and there were lots of positives to take.”

Rovers boss Paul Tisdale saluted his team’s “mental toughness” after admitting his squad had been feeling the pressure following the midweek 6-1 thumping at Accrington.

That defeat was a fifth in six games for Bristol Rovers.

“That was probably one of the best ways the players could have responded,” said Tisdale.

“We’ve all had a really tough week, but what really matters is what happened from three o’clock today.

“In the end, I’m really delighted with the performance from all the players.

“We fully deserved to come away from this one with a point.

“To be honest, I’m disappointed we didn’t secure the win – I don’t think too many could have complained if we had nicked it.

“Other than during that opening 10 or 15 minutes, when we had to weather a bit of a storm from Fleetwood, I thought we looked quite composed and quite comfortable.

“We created a number of good chances and we were definitely in the game right until the end.

“These players have had to show a real mental toughness recently.

“They showed exactly that today in securing a deserved clean sheet.

“The players owed that performance to the supporters, to me, and to themselves.”