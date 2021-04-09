Fleetwood have no new injury worries for Rochdale clash

Fleetwood manager Simon Grayson is preparing to face Rochdale
Fleetwood manager Simon Grayson is preparing to face Rochdale (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
11:28am, Fri 09 Apr 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson appears to have no serious injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Rochdale.

Grayson is hoping for good news after his side “picked up a few knocks” over the Easter period.

Barrie McKay is pushing for a start after coming off the bench to score the winner at AFC Wimbledon on Monday.

Midfielder Glenn Whelan is unlikely to return from an Achilles injury, while Blackburn loanee Charlie Mulgrew, who has a similar issue, may not play again this season.

Bottom club Rochdale will check on forward Stephen Humphrys.

Humphrys has missed the last two games after limping out of the draw with Peterborough on March 20 with a hamstring problem.

Matthew Lund (ankle), Abraham Odoh (hip) and Jimmy Ryan (knee) look set to remain unavailable to Dale boss Brian Barry-Murphy.

Defender Ryan McLaughlin recently picked up a knock in training and will be assessed.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Fleetwood

Preview

PA