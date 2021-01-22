Fleetwood recruit Janoi Donacien on loan
16:47pm, Fri 22 Jan 2021
Fleetwood have signed defender Janoi Donacien on loan from Sky Bet League One rivals Ipswich for the rest of the season.
Donacien has not featured for Ipswich in the league this season, making just three cup appearances.
Fleetwood announced the signing on their official website “after fighting off competition from multiple clubs from the Championship and League One for his signature”.
Donacien progressed through Aston Villa’s academy and had loan spells at Tranmere, Wycombe and Newport before joining Accrington in 2016.
He made over 90 appearances in all competitions for Accrington before Ipswich signed him for an undisclosed fee in 2019 following an initial loan spell.