Fleetwood should have won after second-half performance at Exeter – Charlie Adam

Fleetwood boss Charlie Adam felt his side could have won their 1-1 League One clash at Exeter after his quadruple half-time substitutions changed the course of the game.

Exeter were the dominant force in the first half and Vince Harper opened the scoring with his first goal for the club, but Adam’s bold move at the break changed the flow of the game and Promise Omochere’s equaliser was more than deserved for the Cod Army.

“After the first-half performance, a point is OK,” he said. “From our second-half performance, we deserved to win the game.

“They couldn’t get out at times and I am really pleased with the second-half performance. The four lads made a difference, the energy was there, the intensity was there.

“We had to make decisions. My team never played with any intensity or purpose and you have to make decisions. The four lads that came on impacted the game and we are disappointed not to come away with more.

“I was surprised with the first-half performance, but that 45 minutes was probably the worst we have had since we have been here.

“We should have had at least another goal and we had big chances. We come away with a point and move on to Tuesday (at Port Vale).”

Exeter manager Gary Caldwell was furious his side did not win the game after such a dominant first half in which they limited Fleetwood to one half chance, while both teams had goals disallowed in the second half.

“I thought the game should have been finished at half-time, but we aren’t ruthless enough, we aren’t clinical enough and we don’t recognise the moment to kill the opposition off,” he said.

“Second half, in fairness to them, they came out and changed their shape, they got the ball forward quicker.

“We didn’t win enough first contacts or second balls; I thought they ran a bit more second half, and if anything, it is a good point in the end because they put us under so much pressure.

“It’s a big disappointment with the result, a big disappointment with the second-half performance when we warned the players it was coming – the chance just before half-time was a great warning shot that the game wasn’t over.

“It was 1-0 when it should have been 3-0 or 4-0 and that is something we have to learn very quickly in the last 11 games.

“We absolutely dominated them in the first half and I think everyone in the stadium could see who the better team was. But from that, we don’t get enough shots, enough final actions, we don’t get enough goals.

“That game should have been finished at half-time – and the players have to learn the game is about scoring goals and winning football matches.”