Fleetwood sign Brad Halliday on free transfer following Doncaster departure

By NewsChain Sport
15:29pm, Fri 04 Jun 2021
Fleetwood have signed Brad Halliday on a free transfer following his departure from Doncaster.

The 25-year-old, who can play in midfield or defence, has signed a two-year contract at Highbury.

He is the club’s first signing of the summer and will link up with his team-mates when they all return for pre-season training later this month.

Halliday has experience at League One level having spent the last two seasons at Doncaster, making 70 appearances, and spent a season at Accrington on loan from his first club Middlesbrough.

He told the club website: “I’m delighted to get it done. It’s been a while since the season ended so to finally get over to Fleetwood and sign, I’m delighted. Hopefully next season we can kick on.”

