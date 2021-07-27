Fleetwood sign West Brom forward Callum Morton on season-long loan
11:43am, Tue 27 Jul 2021
Fleetwood have announced the signing of Callum Morton on a season-long loan deal from West Brom.
The 21-year-old arrives at Highbury Stadium after helping Town’s League One rivals Lincoln finish in the play-offs last season. He was also played a key role as Northampton won promotion from League Two in 2020 after scoring eight goals in 12 games for the Cobblers.
Morton told the club’s website: “I’m delighted to get the move done, I think there’s been a long-standing interest from the club, now that the move is finally done, I’m looking forward to getting started.
“The main thing for me this season is playing as many games as possible and scoring as may goals as I can so hopefully that will in turn help the team out.”