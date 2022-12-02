Fleetwood snatch dramatic late League One draw at Ipswich
Fleetwood snatched a dramatic 1-1 Sky Bet League One draw against Ipswich in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage-time when substitute Cain Hayes’ shot took a wicked deflection, struck the post and ended up in the back of the net.
The Tractor Boys had chances to extend their lead after Luke Woolfenden’s opener in the second minute but they failed to take their chances.
The Ipswich defender was on hand at the far post to poke the ball past Fleetwood goalkeeper Jay Lynch following a corner by Leif Davis.
Conor Chaplin’s shot was beaten away by Lynch only for Kyle Edwards’ strike to be held by the shot stopper and the Fleetwood goalkeeper dramatically tipped a volley over the crossbar from Freddie Ladapo.
Christian Walton came to the rescue for Ipswich when he bravely went down at the feet of Ged Garner.
Lynch then parried away a goal-bound effort from Chaplin, while chances fell to Cameron Humphreys and Kayden Jackson to extend the home side’s lead.
Joe Garner nearly equalised for Fleetwood when his header beat Walton only for Davis to acrobatically clear the ball off the line but Hayes’ shot in added time was deflected by Cameron Burgess to end up in the net.
There was still time for late drama as the visitors were reduced to 10 men at the death when Josh Earl was shown a straight red card.
