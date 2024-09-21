21 September 2024

Florent Hoti gives Halifax victory at Maidenhead

21 September 2024

Florent Hoti’s second-half goal gave Halifax a 1-0 win in their Vanarama National League match at Maidenhead.

The Magpies made a bright start, with an early effort from Nathan Ferguson coming back off the post before Tristan Abrahams saw his long-range lob drop just over.

Jayden Mitchell-Lawson worked his way into the Halifax penalty area but goalkeeper Sam Johnson got down to save at his feet.

Halifax – looking to extended a four-match unbeaten run – broke the deadlock with 20 minutes left through Hoti before Maidenhead forward Shawn McCoulsky almost grabbed an equaliser when his long-range effort glanced the post.

