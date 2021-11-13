Florian Kamberi earns a point for Sheffield Wednesday against Gillingham
Sheffield Wednesday and Gillingham could not be separated in a 1-1 draw, with goals coming in either half from Vadaine Oliver and Florian Kamberi.
The first clear chance of the game fell to Wednesday’s Callum Paterson, whose right-footed shot from the centre of the box rattled against the left post.
Oliver scored in the 22nd minute to put Gillingham ahead, producing a clinical finish from the middle of the area which went into the bottom right corner.
Wednesday went close as Theo Corbeanu went on a surging run down the right flank and got a shot off which forced Jamie Cumming to make a diving save.
Corbeanu continued to be the danger man for Wednesday as he produced a pinpoint cross which found Paterson in the penalty area and he struck the ball wide.
Kamberi found the equaliser for Wednesday in the 75th minute.
A powerful strike by Barry Bannan troubled the keeper and the ball fell to Kamberi, who slotted it into an open net.
