Florian Lejeune rejoins Alaves on a permanent deal from Newcastle

Florian Lejeune has joined Alaves on a permanent deal from Newcastle (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
16:28pm, Thu 22 Jul 2021
French defender Florian Lejeune has rejoined Alaves on a permanent deal from Newcastle the Premier League club have confirmed.

The 30-year-old returns to the Spanish outfit after a successful season-long loan last term.

Lejeune joined Newcastle in an £8.7million deal from Eibar in 2017 but was hampered by two serious knee injuries during his time at the club.

He made 46 appearances for the club in all competitions.

