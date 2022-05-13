13 May 2022

Fond farewells for Livingston as players head for exit

Livingston could hand some farewell appearances to players against Dundee after all but securing seventh place in the cinch Premiership.

Jack McMillan and Alan Forrest are set to play their last games for the club while Odin Bailey, Caleb Chukwuemeka, Adam Lewis and Sebastian Soto will conclude their loan spells.

Bruce Anderson is still out with an ankle problem, while James Penrice and Tom Parkes are absent following surgery.

Dundee could field some more young players after their relegation was confirmed in midweek.

Josh Mulligan netted his first league goal in Tuesday’s win over Hibernian while Finlay Robertson could get game time.

Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins, defender Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) and striker Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) remain sidelined.

