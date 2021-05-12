Football Association overturns Wigan defender Curtis Tilt’s red card
11:28am, Wed 12 May 2021
Defender Curtis Tilt will not be suspended at the start of next season after the Football Association overturned his red card in Wigan’s final League One game of the season.
The centre-half, who was on loan at the DW Stadium from Rotherham, was dismissed in Sunday’s 4-3 defeat to Swindon.
Tilt was involved in an innocuous tangle with Tyler Smith when his side were 3-1 up midway through the second half.
The Latics appealed the decision, which the FA upheld meaning Tilt will no longer have to serve a suspension.
The Jamaica international will return to his parent club Rotherham for pre-season training as they prepare for life in League One.