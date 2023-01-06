Could Mohammed Kudus be on the move? (Adam Davy/PA)
06 January 2023

Football rumours: Ajax set Manchester United £40m price tag for Mohammed Kudus

By NewsChain Sport
06 January 2023

What the papers say

Ajax have set Manchester United a price tag for Mohammed Kudus, according to the Daily Star. The Dutch club have reportedly demanded £40m for the 22-year-old, who is viewed by United manager Erik ten Hag as an option to bolster his side’s attacking prowess.

Staying with United, the Daily Mail says the club are also eyeing a move for Monaco defender Axel Disasi. Several Premier League clubs are believed to be interested in the 24-year-old, but the paper reports initial negotiations with the Red Devils have already begun.

Coventry Live reports Coventry are lining up a deal for Swansea’s out-of-favour midfielder Jamie Paterson.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Randal Kolo Muani: Sky Germany says Manchester United are interested in the 24-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt forward.

Mislav Orsic: Southampton have agreed a deal with Dinamo Zagreb for the Croatia forward, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Harry claims he and William ‘begged’ Charles not to marry Camilla

news

Prince Harry says William physically attacked him over Meghan Markle in leaked extract of book

news

Prince Harry defends speaking out against royal family

news