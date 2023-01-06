Football rumours: Ajax set Manchester United £40m price tag for Mohammed Kudus
What the papers say
Ajax have set Manchester United a price tag for Mohammed Kudus, according to the Daily Star. The Dutch club have reportedly demanded £40m for the 22-year-old, who is viewed by United manager Erik ten Hag as an option to bolster his side’s attacking prowess.
Staying with United, the Daily Mail says the club are also eyeing a move for Monaco defender Axel Disasi. Several Premier League clubs are believed to be interested in the 24-year-old, but the paper reports initial negotiations with the Red Devils have already begun.
Coventry Live reports Coventry are lining up a deal for Swansea’s out-of-favour midfielder Jamie Paterson.
Players to watch
Randal Kolo Muani: Sky Germany says Manchester United are interested in the 24-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt forward.
Mislav Orsic: Southampton have agreed a deal with Dinamo Zagreb for the Croatia forward, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.
