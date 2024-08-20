Football rumours: Al-Hilal tracking Man City duo Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo

What the papers say

Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal are tracking Manchester City defenders Kyle Walker and João Cancelo The Guardian reports. Also on their shortlist is Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong.

Cancelo has spent the last season and a half on loan to Bayern Munich and Barcelona. While Pep Guardiola has left the door open for the 30-year-old’s return to the first team, The Guardian reports his departure may “suit all parties”.

Walker signed a new contract at City last summer through to 2026 and the Premier League champions are not looking to sell him.

The Sun reports Arsenal have knocked back a £25m offer for Eddie Nketiah from Nottingham Forest. Talks are ongoing for the striker, who is looking to exit the Gunners this summer.

Nketiah agreed personal terms to join French side Marseille last week, but negotiations eventually broke down between the two sides. Crystal Palace have also expressed interest in the England international.

Juventus has emerged as a potential new home for Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling, the Daily Mail claims. The Italian giants made enquiries after Sterling was left out of the Blues’ match-day squad for the game against Manchester City. Reports suggest the Turin club would need to clear salary space before making a bid for Sterling.

Newcastle United are considering a bid for Liverpool’s Joe Gomez as Marc Guehi negotiations drag on. The i says the Magpies are confident of securing England centre back Guehi from Crystal Palace, despite multiple bids being rejected. Reports suggest Gomez, is being mulled over as an option.

Other names on the shortlist include Chelsea defender Trevor Chalobah and German talent Malick Thiaw.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Giovani Lo Celso: The 28-year-old Tottenham midfielder has attracted interest from Aston Villa, Roma and Real Betis, the Daily Express reports. Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is reportedly ready to part ways with the midfielder, dubbing him surplus to requirements.

Alisson Santana: Everton have enquired about triggering a 60m euro (£51.2m) for the Atletico Mineiro forward, according to Globo. The 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder has attracted Premier League attention from Arsenal in the past.