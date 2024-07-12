Football rumours: All eyes on Man Utd as De Ligt and Zirkzee moves inch closer
Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt wants to join Manchester United immediately, according to Sky Sports.
Fellow Dutchman Joshua Zirkzee will head to Manchester ahead of his United medical, which is to take place on Friday, with the Daily Mail reporting that the Red Devils will fork out more than the forward’s £34million release clause.
The United States national team have their eyes set on former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as their main target to replace former coach Gregg Berhalter, says the Independent.
Eberechi Eze: Crystal Palace are determined not to sell the 26-year-old winger to Tottenham or Manchester United, writes Football Insider.
Casemiro: Al-Ittihad are in talks with the Manchester United midfielder, reports L’Equipe.
Moussa Diaby: Al-Ittihad are closing in on clinching a deal for the Aston Villa winger, reports Yahoo.
