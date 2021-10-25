error code: 1003
25 October 2021

Football rumours: Antonio Rudiger attracting interest from big clubs

By NewsChain Sport
25 October 2021

What the papers say

Some of the biggest clubs in world football are reportedly lining up for a shot at luring Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger away from Stamford Bridge. Citing a report from journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Metro says Juventus, Paris St Germain, Manchester City and Tottenham have all commenced talks with the 28-year-old after extension negotiations to keep him at Chelsea reached an impasse.

The Daily Mail, via Sport TV, says Porto forward Luis Diaz has been linked with a move to Newcastle. According to the paper, the Magpies may fork out almost £70million for the 24-year-old as they look to make a splash with their first transfer under new ownership.

Porto forward Luis Diaz has been linked with Newcastle (Laurence Griffiths/PA) (PA Archive)

Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag has emerged as the latest candidate to replace Steve Bruce at St James’ Park. However, the Newcastle Chronicle says the club would need to produce a mammoth offer if any move is to be made.

The Sun reports Angers midfielder Angelo Fulgini is on the radar of a number of Premier League sides, with club officials believed to be heading to England this week to discuss the 25-year-old’s future.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Ivan Perisic: Fichajes reports Everton and West Ham have expressed interest in the Inter Milan winger.

Croatia winger Ivan Perisic could be heading to the Premier League (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Franck Kessie: Contract talks have stalled between the 24-year-old and AC Milan, according to Calcio Mercato.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Film crew walked off set just hours before Alec Baldwin shooting tragedy, voicing safety concerns

world news

Rule change comes in for holidaymakers returning to England to take lateral flow tests instead of PCRs

news

Alec Baldwin told gun he was given was safe but it was actually loaded with live ammunition

world news