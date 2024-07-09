Football rumours: Arsenal and Man Utd in chase for England defender Marc Guehi
What the papers say
The Sun reports that Marc Guehi is set to reject Crystal Palace’s new contract offer, with Arsenal and Manchester United gearing up to compete for the signing of the 23-year-old England defender.
Staying at Old Trafford, the Daily Mail reports that United will meet Joshua Zirkzee’s £34million release clause to sign the 23-year-old Netherlands striker from Bologna.
The Guardian reports that Bologna are also holding talks with Arsenal, with the Gunners keen to sign 22-year-old Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Jacob Ramsey and Giovani lo Celso: Tottenham are exploring a player-plus-cash deal for Aston Villa’s midfielder, with the Argentina midfielder heading in the opposite direction, according to Sky Sports.
Nico Williams: Barcelona president Joan Laporta says the club are in a position to afford the 21-year-old Spain winger, who has a release clause of £49m written into his contract with Athletic Bilbao, reports Catalunya Radio.
Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves: Ipswich are confident they will sign the Hull pair for about £35 million, according to Talksport.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox