20 June 2022

Football rumours: Arsenal and Tottenham battling for Gabriel Jesus

By NewsChain Sport
20 June 2022

What the papers say

A bitter tug of war is brewing over the future of Gabriel Jesus. The Daily Mirror reports north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are in a two-horse race in pursuit of the 25-year-old striker, with the Gunners believed to be leading the way. However, Tottenham’s offer of Champions League football could still sway Jesus to Spurs.

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

The Guardian reports Manchester City expect Raheem Sterling to depart the club in the summer, with Chelsea standing ready to step up their pursuit of the 27-year-old forward. Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is desperate to strengthen his inconsistent attack, though Sterling is likely to have a wealth of other suitors.

Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Staying with Chelsea, the Daily Mail says the Blues are nearing a loan deal to send striker Romelu Lukaku back to his former club Inter Milan. The move is expected to net the club between £6million and £8.5m with add-ons.

Manchester United have offered 28-year-old defender Eric Bailly to Newcastle, according to the Daily Mirror.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

AFC Wimbledon’s Jack Rudoni (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

Jack Rudoni: The Sun reports Sunderland, Huddersfield and Bristol City have all made bids for the AFC Wimbledon midfielder.

Moussa Diaby: The paper also says Newcastle have been told they must pay Bayer Leverkusen £50m to sign the 22-year-old winger.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Rail strikes an ‘act of huge self-harm’, Grant Shapps tells unions

news

Premier League fixtures out: who are your team playing first?

football

Priti Patel vows to push ahead with Rwanda plan despite legal battles

world news