Football rumours: Arsenal close in on deal to sign Mikel Merino

What the papers say

Arsenal are finalising a £25million deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, according to The Daily Mirror.

The Mirror reports the Gunners have submitted a verbal proposal worth £25m plus bonuses for the 28-year-old former Newcastle man.

Personal terms have already been agreed between Arsenal and Merino, while reports suggest the LaLiga club feel the Gunners’ bid is “acceptable”.

The Spain international would be Arsenal’s second high-profile signing of the summer after the arrival of Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The Telegraph reports Newcastle could be closing in on a deal to sign Sheffield United’s William Osula. A fee of around £10m has been agreed, with up to £5m in add-ons.

The versatile Denmark Under-21 international has predominantly played up front for the Blades but can also offer coverage through the midfield.

Osula reportedly captured the attention of Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell, who believes the 20-year-old would thrive under Eddie Howe’s coaching.

Fulham are in advanced talks for Villareal defender Jorge Cuenca, according to the Evening Standard.

Reports suggest the Cottagers believe they can sign the centre-back for under £7m.

Cuenca has made regular appearances for the Spanish club since joining from Barcelona in 2020.

The Standard reports Fulham boss Marco Silva has made signing two centre-backs his priority over the summer transfer window.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: West Ham will meet with Manchester United over the weekend to discuss the details of a deal for the right-back, according to TEAMtalk.

Billy Gilmour: Napoli intend to make a £10m bid for the Scotland midfielder, but Sky Sports Italy reports the club are waiting for other players to leave before submitting it formally.